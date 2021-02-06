By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has revealed how late former undisputed World Heavyweight champions, Muhammad Ali, his hero, made him cry.

Adeboye, who was preaching at the February edition of the Holy Ghost Service said there was something one needed to know about somebody one met for the first time.

”You need to know a little more about someone, you need to know if he is still able to do what he did. Is he an ex-champion.

“Mohammad Ali was my hero, we were born the same year, l was a boxer too, not of his class but l followed every fight he fought.

“One day l saw him when they asked him to light the torch for the Olympic, l watched him shaking, his hands were shaking, it took a special effort to hold on to the torch, l cried that day. Is God an ex-champion?

“The God who is going to bless you is not an ex-champion. So what he did before, He can do it again. He has cured the incurable before, the leper realised he was dealing with a reigning Champion and he said, l know You can make me clean,” he said.

Adeboye added: “Are you battling with an incurable disease? I have good news for you, my God will do it again. May l decree that every plant God has not planted in you will be uprooted today because He is a reigning champion.

“The Children of Israel were thirsty and the Almighty God told Moses to strike the rock and water gushed out. They needed water again and water came out of the rock again. He is not an ex-champion, what He did before, He can do again. He can produce something out of nothing, He can meet your needs in His own miraculous way.”