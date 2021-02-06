Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has done tremendously well for the people of the South-East region.

Nnamani stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday evening.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, said that past administration had abandoned the Enugu-Port Harcourt road for years.

The politician said the Buhari-led APC administration embarked on the construction of the ‘death-trap’ road, in addition to the Second Niger Bridge project.

“Infrastructurally, although it has not been publicised, the APC has done tremendously well in the southeast,” he said.

“I drove from Owerri to Enugu just two days ago; I came back to Abuja just yesterday. The Enugu-Port Harcourt road that has remained a death trap, if you have seen it yourself and seen the quality of construction going on, they use granite stones where they feel the soil is bad.

“Take for instance the second Niger Bridge which is done by President Buhari’s administration, it has been on the drawing board for a long time. Take Enugu Airport, for instance, it appeared in about four different appropriation bills passed until this time,” he added.

Speaking further, Nnamani backed several calls for restructuring of the country, calling on the current administration to adopt some recommendations made from the Goodluck Jonathan’s 2014 confab.

Responding to the questions on whether he would run in the 2023 presidency, Nnamani said, “the party will determine,” adding that the Igbo people deserve to be considered for the presidential slot.