The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has cleared Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, of corruption allegation.

A group, Parrot Deed International Network in a petition to ICPC dated March 2, 2020, had alleged that Akinbile-Yussuf, acquired some properties while she served as a commissioner in two ministries between 2015 and 2019, before her present position under the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

The ICPC, in a letter detailing the outcome of its findings with reference number ICPC/OPS/GBP/DOP/674, which was addressed to the state government, said the commissioner had duly declared her assets before taking up public office.

The anti-graft agency, in a copy of the letter made available to newsmen, stated that it diligently investigated the allegations bordering on the unlawful acquisition of wealth and corrupt practices in public office and found nothing against Akinbile-Yussuf.

The letter, signed on behalf of the Chairman of ICPC by Akeem Lawal, the Commission’s Director of Operations, read in part: “It was alleged that the respondent, Hon. Uzamat Folasayo Akinbile-Yussuf maintained her position as a Director in Musaroq Nigeria Ltd while serving as a Commissioner.

“It was further alleged that she used her office and position to corruptly enrich herself, culminating in her acquisition of hotels, fuel stations, and other properties.

“Detailed investigation into the allegations was carried out with necessary documents and records carefully perused. Findings not only revealed that the respondent owns the alleged properties but that they were acquired before she was engaged in Public Service.

“The Commission took a step further to write to the Code of Conduct Bureau to ascertain what she declared and it was confirmed that the properties and other assets were duly declared.”