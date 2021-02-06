Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the appointments of board members for seven government parastatals in the state.

The boards are the Kwara Road Maintenance Agency; Kwara Signage Agency; Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (RUWASSA); Rural Electrification; College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS); Kwara Environmental Agency (KWEPA); and the Arts and Culture.

The board of KWARMA comprises Rufai Bolakale Oloje (Chairman); Aliyu Tunji Ajanaku (member); Jumoke Deborah Kayode (member); and Mohammed Sakiwa (member).

Members of the the Signage Agency’s board are Engineer Taiye Hassan (Chairman); Kamaldeen Oleshin (member); Mahmud Abdullahi Buko (member); Comfort Aweda (member); and Hafsat Mobolohunduro (member).

Engineer Mumini Yusuf is the chairman RUWASSA. Other members are Yusuf Ababatu Usman; Engineer AbdulKareem Zakari; Jamila Aliyu Semo; Mrs Grace Adepoju; and Israel Gana.

The Board of the Rural Electrification comprises Abiodun Kadir (chairman); Alake Laaro (member); Saliu Otubu (member); Hon Mohammed Baba (member); Mr Marcus Olayemi (member) and Hanna Amos Patizoru (member).

Renowned academic Professor Lanre Badmus is named the chairman of CAILS while Zainab Haruna, Abdullateef Adebara, Hajia Falilat Olatundun Toyin, Barakat Atusise, and Lawal Hussain are members.

The KWEPA board members are Hon. Paul Zhiru Tsowa (chairman); Saadu Hauwawu Ajoke; Mumini Alada; Kudirat Isa Alagogo; and Nicholas Agbo Ola Salami.

The art and culture board comprises Sulaiman Idris Halidu (chairman); Sulaiman Legbo Issah; Jamiu Moyosore; Rahmatu Abdulmalik; Adeoti Oluwatosin Janet; and Christiana Foluke Olatunji.

The statement said the Governor approved the appointments based on recommendations from various stakeholders in the state, adding that many other board appointments are in the work.