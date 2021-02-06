The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of police brutality and other related matters has returned control of the Lekki toll gate plaza to its owners, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

The decision was taken by Justice Doris Okuwobi, sitting with only four out of the total nine members of the panel.

The other four members who sat with Justice Okuwobi are Segun Awosanya (popularly known as Segalink), Oluwatoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizen’s Right), DIG Taiwo Lakanu ( representing the police) and Lucas Koyejo (from the National Human Rights Commission).

The panel granted LCC permission to repossess the plaza after taking arguments for and against the application made by counsel to the LCC Ltd, Demola Seriki for the re-opening of the facility.

It’s the 4th time the LCC is making the application.

In his arguments in support of the application, Mr Seriki asked the panel to allow the company take possession of the toll gate plaza for the purpose of evaluating the damage done so as to be able to make insurance claims needed to effect the necessary repairs which he says will last about 2 months.

However, the decision to return the control to LCC degenerated into a shouting match as the other absent members of the panel walked in and proceeded to deliver their dissenting ruling.

The dissenters are Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, representing the Civil Society, Ms. Patience Udoh representing the Civil Society, Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi, representing #EndSARS protesters.

Their intention to read their dissenting ruling was interrupted by LCC lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Seriki, and Lagos State Counsel, Mr. Enitan Thomas following which a shouting match ensued.

The plaza has been under the control of the panel since it began sitting in October following the #EndSARS protests.