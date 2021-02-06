Sequoia Group, the firm handling the construction of the Delta Agro-Industrial Park, Ogwashi-Uku, should redouble its efforts to ensure the project was delivered on time, Prof. Eric Eboh, Chairman, Delta Agro-Industrial Park Committee, said.

Eboh, also the Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, in the Delta State Job Creation Bureau, made the call at a project review meeting held at the park, on Friday, at Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Governnent Area of the state, saying that the state government remained committed to the completion of the project in good time.

He explained that the project was initiated to provide a safe operating space for agro-allied industries, and factories that would process raw agricultural materials into edible or finished products.

“The project, when completed, will help to diversify the economy, generate employment for the youths, be a haven for investors, ensure food security, enhance incomes and the earning power of existing farmers and make agriculture more attractive to our people,’’ Eboh said.

Earlier, the Consultant to the State Government on the Project, Mr Kester Ifeadi, said that the contractor was able and fully mobilized to continue work on the project, adding that the perimeter fencing and procurement of equipment were 80 per cent completed.

He solicited for regular engagement between the Committee, Consultants and the community, in order to fast-track the completion of the project, and thanked the various stakeholders for attending the meeting.

On his part, the Chief Economic Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr Kingsley Emu, advised the contracting firm, to promote peace in the state, by engaging members of the host community through employment.

Emu also advised that the firm should ensure it sourced at least 30 per cent of the required labour from the community.