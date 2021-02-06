The Lagos State Police Command has assured motorists of adequate security, along the designated diversions, as the third mainland bridge is closed from 12 midnight to 7 p.m on Saturday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the assurance in a statement he issued on Friday.

Adejobi said that the closure was sequel to the on-going repairs at the Oworonsoki end that would warrant movement of heavy equipment, materials and signboards on the bridge.

He also said that the command had deployed additional men to the sites and diversions, to work with other security agencies, for traffic management and adequate protection of lives and property.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, appeals to the general public, especially motorists, to be patient during the maintenance of the bridge.

“Odumosu also urged the public to cooperate with security operatives, who will be on duty at various points, while the repairs last,” Adejobi said.