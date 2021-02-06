By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Port Harcourt based 22-year-old hairdresser, Joy Olaka-Wogu, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour by a magistrate court after she was convicted on a three- count charge of conspiracy, child stealing and child trafficking.

The Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, sentenced Olaka-Wogu who claimed she is now a born again Christian to four years jail term in each of the three counts, but the sentences will run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, Olaka-Wogu, stole a child which she sold for N30, 000, but was caught in her attempt to sell another set of twins babies in 2018.

But she was caught and arraigned in court.

She had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but she later changed her plea to guilty after informing the court that she is now a born again christian.

However, Chief Magistrate Amaka Amanze in her judgment noted that facts available proved that Olaka-Wogu has been in business of stealing and selling babies despite her skill as a stylist and therefore sentenced her accordingly.

She also noted that accused had shown remorse by her open confession of being a “born again” Christian and testimonies from well-meaning NGOs on her new conduct which prompted her to change her plea from not guilty to willful confession of how she had stolen and sold the first baby before the Police finally arrested her with a set of twins whom the Police has since reunited with original Parents.

But the Magistrate said the 12 years sentencing will run concurrently and serve as a deterrent to others who may be involved in the act of stealing other people’s children for money and child trafficking.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, prosecution counsel, Esther Achor-Korienta who is a representative of International Federation of Female Lawyers, FIDA in court, said the judgment will serve as deterrent to those who may want to indulge themselves in such act.

Achor-okorienta said FIDA in Rivers is satisfied with the judgment.

Also speaking to journalists outside the Court room, counsel to the convict, Paul Ephraim, said he had wished that the Court sent the accused to Community Service, where she would put her youthful energy to reformation instead of sending her back to prison where she had spent two years, five months before the final judgment .

Ephraim Paul told journalists that his next move in the matter will depend on the decision of his clients, just as he expressed hope that the judgment will not only serve as a lesson to his client, but others who may want to engage in such illegal activities.

The 12 years imprisonment, which is to run concurrently, means Olaka-Wogu is to spend four years in prison, including the two years she has spent already.

However, that the court is yet to decide the fate of the second defendant, Helen Oluchi, a woman Pastor accused alongside Joy Olaka-Wogu who she alleged was helping her nurse the stolen babies.