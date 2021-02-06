By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rapper and alternative/hip- hop artiste, Ogungbemi Olabode Stephen, popularly known as Bode Blaq, has finally released his anticipated EP titled ‘Journey’.

The EP which dropped on the 5th of February 2021, is a blend of rhythmic supersonic sounds ranging from rap, pop to afro/alte vibes, intellectually appealing and sonically beautiful songs that burst with life.

Bode Blaq enlists support from industry colleagues with masterful verses from artists like; Dremo, Wale Turner, Kabex, Jaido P, Davo Lee, and producers like Whalez, Damayo, Tuzi, etc.

The budding musician expresses enthusiasm for the EP drop as he can’t wait to have it assessed by his numerous fans both locally and internationally come February 2021.

Bode Blaq has carved an enviable niche for himself as a versatile and multi-talented songwriter, rapper, and recording artist since he forayed into the music industry a few years back with “Worry Dem”, his first official single.

Bode Blaq’s rare mix of hip-hop, Afro-rap/pop subgenres have merged into a distinct sound that has produced smash hits -like “Owo Mi Da” on which he featured Qdot-Alagbe, “Rebezuka” which features Idowest and Trod. an impressive 8 track mixtape ISOKUSO VOL 1, his first body of work released in 2019.

Stream Journey TheEP Here.