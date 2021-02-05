By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Two videos that have gone viral on the social media have revealed why and how the late US-based Nigerian, Chief Dennis Abuda, was kidnapped and killed last week.

The 63-year-old, who came to Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area, to celebrate the Yuletide last year, was seen in the videos dancing and spraying dollars on his kinsmen and a musician.

He decided to travel back to his base in the US on Saturday, 30 January.

The deceased and three other persons, Chief David Ohiakhe and Richard Ologhi (driver of the car) and a woman simply identified as Comfort, were traveling to Lagos in his Toyota Sienna, when they were intercepted at the hill close to Ahor community, along Benin/Lagos by-pass.

Watch video here:

It was gathered that while they were being led into the forest Chief Dennis got exhausted and could not continue the journey.

One of the victims, Ohiakhe, alleged that the deceased’s inability to go on infuriated the gunmen, who shot him dead on the spot and led the other three victims farther into the forest.

They later opened ransom negotiations with the family to the tune of N50 million.

Ohiakhe further disclosed that whenever the family members asked to speak with the deceased, the suspected kidnappers forced him to say that he was in another place.

Chief Ohiakhe said: “They always put a gun on my head that I should not tell anybody that my brother is dead, or they finish me. They must authorize you before you say anything. Whenever they want me to speak with my family about the ransom, they will tell me what to say.

Watch video below

“They kidnapped us on Saturday afternoon at about 1.30 to 2 pm, but they released us on Tuesday evening at about 6pm.”

It was gathered that the three other victims were released on Tuesday night after the payment of N10 million.

When Chief Abuda could not be found, the State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, led a search party, including the Ikpoba Hill Area Commander, AC Adebowale Lawal and other crack police officers, to comb the forest.

The kidnappers’ hideout was raided, which led to the arrest of some of the hoodlums and the recovery of the decomposing body of the deceased.

The Ikpoba Hill Area Commander, AC Adebowale Lawal, confirmed that five of the suspects have been arrested.