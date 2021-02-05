By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday sworn-in 18 new Permanent Secretaries and demanded performance from them.

At the swearing in which took place at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said it was really a tough task selecting them from a pool of highly qualified, competent, and experienced directors but that their performance at the one-on-one sessions validated the credibility of the process.

He said he had no doubt that they would justify their appointment by collaborating with this administration to deliver outstanding service to Lagosians.

“The people of Lagos State deserve the best and I demand the best from you. You must always remember that this is not a ceremonial role; to whom much is given, much is expected.

“As Permanent Secretaries and Accounting Officers of your MDAs, you have the responsibility of optimally managing the human and material resources in your care. Let me remind you that our social contract with Lagosians is embodied in the six-point T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, and the faultless implementation of this Agenda should guide your actions,” he said.

The governor added that in the over 600 days of his administration, he had remained focused on the Greater Lagos Vision despite the challenges of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“We have a long way to go- we are, however, encouraged by the progress we have made so far especially the completion of critical projects inherited from the past administration and the milestone projects that will be completed and inaugurated this year.

“I am confident that we will achieve our dream of a Greater Lagos with our people as the ultimate beneficiaries. You will, therefore, agree with me that our MDAs must be headed by only those who share our vision for a Greater Lagos and are ready to work hard to actualize that vision.

“My confidence in our ability to achieve a greater Lagos is to a large extent hinged on the capacity, capability, commitment, and dedication of every member of this government, including the Body of Permanent Secretaries,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu said the new permanent secretaries could recall that during the one-on-one sessions he had with them, he asked them about the new changes they would introduce to address specific issues and improve the quality of service delivery in the respective MDAs.

“Now that you have scaled through and emerged as the newest members of the Body of Permanent Secretaries, it is time to put those ideas to work and in the same spirit, be prepared to tackle other challenges that you will encounter in the course of discharging your duties,” he charged them.

Speaking on behalf of the new permanent secretaries, Dr Akinwunmi Mustafa thanked Sanwo-Olu for the confidence he had in them, saying that the rigorous screening process showed what Lagos State is known for.

”Mr Governor, you have chosen from the best and we are ready to go and will not let you down. You have a group of people that are ready to work with you and make the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda achievable in no distant time,” he said.

The new permanent secretaries and their portfolios are:

Dr. MUSTAFA, Ibrahim Akinwunmi (Primary Health Board)

AYOOLA, Iyabo Oyeyemi (Finance)

GEORGE, Abosede Oluwakemi (SDG)

HUNDOGAN, Sewanu Temitope (Audit Service Commission)

ENGR. (MRS) KOSEGBE, Abiola (Physical Planning)

ONAYELE, Augustine Abiodun (Establishment and Training)

ADEDOYIN-AJAYI, Adenike (Tourism, Arts and Culture)

SANGOWANWA, Olutomi Ajose (Surveyor General)

ODUGUWA, Olusola (Central Internal Audit)

OLAJIDE, Charles Adeboye (Tutor General, District IV)

MACHADO-ONANUGA, Toyin Olamide (TESCOM)

GAJI, Omobolaji Tajudeen (Special Duties)

OLOWOSHAGO, Kamar Owodiran (Transport)

SIMONE, Olayinka Fashola (Science and Tech)

DABA, Mobolaji Mojisola (Local Govt Service Commission)

OSHODI, Salimot Tolani (Cabinet Office)

KASALI, Adeniran Waheed (Office of the Special Adviser Education)

SHASORE Sholabomi Mosunmola (Energy)