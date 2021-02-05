By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, inaugurated a seven-member State Joint Revenue Committee (SJRC).

This committee, according to him, will implement the decisions of the Joint Tax Board and harmonise tax administration.

The committee is headed by the Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr Ayodele Subair.

Sanwo-Olu, during the inauguration in Lagos, tasked the members to ensure that all the state’s revenue streams at various levels, became seamless.

“I want to charge all of you that the assurance you have given us today is a demonstration that our revenues will be in good hands.

“You will help us to resolve all the bottlenecks that we have and ensure that all our revenue streams, at state and local governments, become seamless.

“You will bring about policies and ideas that will ensure that we can continue to remain relevant as the number one IGR state in the nation.

“I commend and thank you for agreeing to serve our state at this point in time,’’ the governor said.

Presenting the committee members to the governor earlier, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said that the committee “is expected to organise and improve revenue administration in the state’’.

Muri-Okunola urged the committee members to focus on the assignment ahead, assuring that all supports would be made available to them.

Other members of the committee are the Chairman of Conference 57 and council boss of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Mrs. Omolola Essien, and the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) State, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide.

Also on the committee are Mr. Akinkunmi Alaja-Browne, Mr. Alade Seyifemi, Mr. Razaak Amodu, and Dr. Olusegun Wright.

NAN