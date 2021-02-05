The Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has described as shocking, the death of former deputy governor of the state and elder statesman, Chief Jethro Akun.

Ayuba, in a condolence message by his Press Secretary, Mr Bulus Atang, also described the deceased as an astute politician and administrator.

According to the message, Akun died on Tuesday at the age of 76.

The speaker said that late Akun had served as a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly for two terms and as commissioner in various ministries in the state.

He said that during these periods, the deceased exhibited diligence, honesty, patriotism and commitment that earned him the award of Member, Order of the Niger (MON).

He also described the late deputy governor as a role model and an APC stakeholder, whose contribution to the emergence and success of the party in the state would be remembered.

Ayuba said that Akun’s contribution to the growth and development of Plateau and Nigeria would be greatly missed.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and God to comfort the family, people and the entire state, over the loss.