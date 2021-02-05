Governor Sanwo-Olu with Mrs Toyin Olamide Machado-Onanuga after her swearing in as permanent secretary in Alausa on Friday.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday sworn-in 18 new Permanent Secretaries, including Mrs Toyin Olamide Machado-Onanuga.
The swearing in ceremony took place at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Ikeja.
Sanwo-Olu with Dr. Mustafa Ibrahim Akinwunmi after his swearing in as permanent secretary on Friday.
Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief, TheNEWS/PM NEWS, Bayo Onanuga at the swearing in of new permanent secretaries in Alausa on Friday.
Sanwo-Olu with Adedoyin-Ajayi Adenike after her swearing in as permanent secretary in Alausa on Friday.
Mrs Toyin Olamide Machado-Onanuga with others during their swearing in as permanent secretaries in Alausa on Friday.
Some of the permanent secretaries taking oath of office in Alausa on Friday.
Sanwo-Olu with one of the new permanent secretaries after her swearing in on Friday.
Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola speaking during the swearing ceremony for new permanent secretaries on Friday.
Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief, TheNEWS/PM NEWS, Bayo Onanuga with his wife, Mrs Toyin Olamide Machado-Onanuga after her swearing in as permanent secretary in Alausa on Friday.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flanked by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola (right); Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (left), followed by Special Adviser on Education, Barr. Tokunbo Wahab, in a group photograph with the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries during their swearing in ceremony at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, February 5, 2021.
