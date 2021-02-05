The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with former Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, over the death of his elder brother, Chief Matthias Ekweremadu.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Friday, also condoled with Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State over the death.

Ologbondiyan described Matthias Ekweremadu, who died while in active service as the Commissioner for Transport in Enugu, as a patriotic Nigerian, an excellent administrator and a loyal party man.

He said that the deceased made innumerable contributions toward the development of Nigeria and Enugu State in particular; as local government chairman, member of Enugu State House of Assembly and commissioner in the state.

“Our party condoles with Sen. Ekweremadu, the entire Ekweremadu family, the government and people of Enugu state, as well as, the PDP fold in the state for the huge loss”, he said.

Ologbondiyan said the memory of Chief Ekweremadu would remain evergreen in people’s hearts.

He prayed to God to grant eternal rest to the departed and fortitude to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss.