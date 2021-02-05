By Victor Adeoti

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has commended the role of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in fostering national unity and integrating the country.

Oyetola made the remarks when the NYSC National Governing Board paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Osogbo on Friday.

The governor also applauded the scheme for its role in building entrepreneurial values in youths through its mandatory orientation programmes.

Oyetola said that the scheme had, over the years, proved to be a major driving force for unity, particularly among the youths.

“NYSC is a scheme that is significant to national unity and integration. It has proved to be a major driving force for unity, particularly among the youths.

“There is nothing like a religious or ethnic divide. Everyone is simply satisfied to be identified as a corps member.

“Apart from fostering national unity and integration, the scheme has become a veritable tool for entrepreneurial training during the orientation programmes, and this is very critical to youth engagement in our country today.

“I would like to implore our youths to embrace this opportunity to foster unity across the country and shun violence,” the governor said.

Earlier, the head of the NYSC governing board, Mrs Balla Abubakar, appreciated the Osun government for its warmth and responsiveness towards youths within and outside the scheme.

Abubakar also commended the ambience of the orientation camp in Osun, which she described as being at 90 per cent completion.

NAN