By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has acquired a new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

The 31-year-old actress shared pictures of the car which has a customized number plate “Drama Doll” on her Instagram page.

Sharing photos and video of the car, she wrote: “An extra baby added to my garage. MULTIPLE INCREASE ONLY. Thank your Lord. WWUDD.”

The actress won the City People Movie Award for Most Promising Actress at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2016.