Attempt by Boko Haram insurgency group to attack Gamboru Ngala town in Borno State was thwarted by Nigerian troops on Thursday, according to a report by PRNigeria.

The website, quoting military sources said the troops overwhelmed the insurgents with superior firepower.

According to the sources as the terrorists advanced towards the town from various locations, they were effectively repelled and overwhelmed by troops who fought their way out, killing a number of them and recovering a gun truck, motorcycles among other weapons.