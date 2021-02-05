By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A former commissioner for communication and orientation in Edo state, Mr. Efe Stewart, on Thursday disclosed that he used his office as an operational base to ensure the emergence of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the last governorship election in the state.

He stated this during a thank-you visit to stakeholders, elders and people of Egor local government area in Benin.

Stewart who served in the first tenure of Obaseki’s administration noted that he gave his all for the re-election of Obaseki due to his developmental strides that are visible across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“I came here today to appreciate my elders for the support given to me during my tenure in office as Commissioner, and the support given to our governor, Godwin Obaseki during and after the election.

“Across the three senatorial districts, Obaseki’s projects are visible. I told him during my inauguration that I was going to work round the clock to ensure his victory.

“My office as commissioner was an operational base during the elections. So, I am proud of his laudable projects.

“Before I came on board, his achievements were underreported, but when I came I ensured that I bridged the gap between the government and the people.

“And that changed the people’s decision to say wherever Obaseki goes, they will go. Here we are today, and I am among those celebrating his victory.

According to him, “having enjoyed my time in office, I came back to say thank you to him and my people,” he said.

The former commissioner who described Obaseki as God’s gift to Edo noted that his administration has contributed significantly to putting the state in enviable heights and has met the yearnings of the people.

He pointed out to the Benin Technical College as one of the institutions transformed by Obaseki.

“Let me appreciate Godwin Obaseki for the developmental projects in the state.

“If you visit the Benin Technical College, it has been transformed completely and can compete with international standards.

“Before now, the Benin Technical College was a dumping ground, but as we speak today, the school is clean. The difference is clear.

The secretary to the Enigies and Eguaoghoba community in Egor local government area, Mr. Charles Obakpolo, who responded on behalf of the stakeholders, thanked the former commissioner for showing gratitude.

According to Obakpolo, “This is the first time we are seeing this kind of politics whereby somebody will serve and return to his people to show gratitude for the support.

“We are also expressing gratitude to the governor for appointing our son to serve in his first term of office,” he said.