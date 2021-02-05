Mike Davids, a former Pastor with the Omega Fire Ministries International, has sued the General Overseer of the church, Apostle Johnson Suleman, and the church for N2bn.

David, on Thursday, filed an action in Pet/041/2021 before the court, accusing Apostle Suleman of destroying his home and preventing him from seeing his three children.

In the petition for decree of restitution of conjugal rights, the petitioner stated that he married his wife pursuant to Section 24 of the Marriage Act at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Ekpoma, on December 6, 2008 by virtue of which only a High Court can annul.

Among other reliefs, Davids is seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining Apostle Suleman, the church and their agents from gaining access or relating with his wife and three children.

He is also seeking, “an award of punitive and exemplary damages in the sum of N2bn against the defendants for unlawful interference with the claimant’s contract of marriage and the cost of N2m being the cost of prosecuting this action before this honourable court.”

Davids had earlier petitioned the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu.

In the petition, Davids said he met Apostle Suleman in 2003 while he was in school.

He said they became very close and he was eventually ordained a pastor of Omega Fire Ministries on June 9, 2006, by Apostle Suleman and served the church for over 15 years before his exit in 2019. He attached his pastoral certificate with license number 125 to the petition.

The aggrieved pastor accused Suleman of sleeping with his wife and destroying his marriage.

Davids, who wept in the videos, said he began a relationship with his wife in secondary school and they courted for about 11 years before marriage.

He said in 2008 he introduced his wife – who was still his fiancée at the time – to Apostle Suleman whom he regarded as his spiritual father and she told him that Suleman had been making advances at her and once invited her to Reliance Hotel, Benin, but he never regarded it as anything serious.

The aggrieved pastor said things finally began to go downhill when he was posted to Osun State in 2010 shortly after the birth of their daughter, Michelle, in November 2009.

The petitioner said Apostle Suleman was setting up a gospel television station and then said he would need the assistance of his wife who was an employee of NTA.

He said it was during the visits to Apostle Suleman that he eventually slept with his wife but what made it more painful was that the act was done in the presence of their child.

Davids said, “My wife was a staffer with NTA Iruekpen, so Apostle Suleman reached out to her that they will need her to build Celebration TV and Rhema for Living. She would have to shuttle between Osun State and Auchi.

“She came back from Auchi to Osun State and said she wanted to talk to me that her conscience was pricking her. I asked what was it and she said that while in Auchi, Apostle Suleman lodged her at Uyi Grand Hotel and he came there and slept with her.

“And the moment she said that, the first thing that came to my mind was my daughter. I asked where was Michelle when this happened and she said Michelle was on the bed, pushed aside and I asked, ‘You mean you slept with a man with my daughter on the bed?’. I had to let it go because there was nobody I could tell and I couldn’t fight with Apostle Suleman… I forgave her but the amorous relationship continued. One thing I know is that my wife was hypnotised. This is not the woman I got married to, who I knew for 11 years.”

Davids said his relationship with Apostle Suleman soon turned sour and he was suspended but after the suspension was lifted, he refused to return and then started receiving threats from Apostle Suleman.

He alleged that when he left the church in July 2019, his wife started to fight with him and then his wife left the house with their three children and they relocated to Abuja.

The pastor said though estranged, he and his wife remain married because their marriage has not been dissolved by a competent court.

Davids said, “Apostle Suleman has given her a branch of the church in Utako, Abuja to head without permission. I am calling on Pastor David Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Margaret Idahosa, CAN, PFN.

“Apostle Suleman has damaged my life. I have not seen my wife and children for two years and Apostle Suleman says if I ever go near them, he will have me taken out. I have a video where he said he will make me disappear. I don’t want to lose my life.”

However, both Apostle Suleman and Pastor Edeko have denied Davids’ allegations.