Loveth Odah: says IPOB members are main suspect of the attack on police station in Ebonyi

Some hoodlums suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, attacked the Police Divisional Headquarters in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State.

The left-wing of the Station was burnt in the process.

DSP Loveth Odah, Spokesperson of Ebonyi Police Command, confirmed the development.

in a press statement in Abakaliki, said, four patrol vehicles were also burnt.

“On Thursday at about 0325hrs, hoodlums, suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), attacked Onicha Divisional Police Headquarters, Isu, in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State.

“One policeman sustained machete cut injuries during the attack and he is responding to treatment in the hospital,” the statement stated.