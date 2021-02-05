By Bosede Olufunmi

Kano State government says it will construct township roads in the five emirates of Bichi, Karaye, Rano, Gaya, and Kano.

The Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaji Idris Garba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

According to Garba, street lights will also be installed to beautify the emirates.

“Our plans for this year are to construct interchange bridges at Hotoro, close to NNPC depot on Maiduguri road.

“We are going to complete the five-kilometer road in each of the 36 local government areas outside the metropolis.

“We are very sure that the projects will have a direct bearing on the lives of the citizens and the socio-economic development of the state,” he said.

Garba further explained that among the few roads, bridges, and interchanges initiated by the state government, some had almost reached completion stages, while work was progressing on others.

“Those completed and already inaugurated include a 1.8-kilometer-long flyover which started from 7-Up Bottling Company to Triumph Newspaper Company.

“The second bridge is situated at Kofar Ruwa, Madobi Panshekara road, while there is also an interchange bridge, which is one of its kind in the federation, at Dangi roundabout, with three phases and it is at 95 percent completion,” he added.

According to the commissioner, the flyovers would ease traffic and reduce incidences of pick-pocketing in the state.

He added that the five-kilometer roads in the 36 council areas outside the metropolis would be completed this year.

“Also, the state government has concluded arrangements to complete the road from Kankare to Janguza, ending at Karaye,” Garba said.

NAN