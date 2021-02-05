Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, a Kano-based Islamic cleric barred from preaching, said the action was more political than religious.

The cleric alleged that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje ordered his ban because he worked against him during the 2019 general election.

He made the allegations on Thursday, a few hours after the state government clamped down on him over “inciting sermons.”

“The reasons are very obvious. The person, who took the decision (Ganduje), has said it repeatedly that he never forgives. I fought him during the last election and he promised to retaliate. Only that he is taking the wrong decision at the wrong time. So, this ban is purely political; it has nothing to do with religion or incitement.

“I have told my followers to prepare their votes ahead of the next election and do the needful. Alhamdulillah, for everything, I am fighting scholars, not government, but at the end, government took over on their behalf.

“This decision is sheer injustice. And, whosoever wants to understand the situation should look for what the Kano State Commissioner for Education said last night (Wednesday) wherein he explained that the government has deliberately succumbed to the pressure of these scholars, who used their political ideologies to alter religious issues to their taste,” he said.

However, the Department of State Security has deployed its personnel in his mosque and residence to ensure strict compliance with the order.

DSS also took over strategic locations around the cleric’s place of worship to prevent a breakdown of law and order.