By Taiwo Okanlawon

The eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and Nigerian musician, Femi Anikulapo Kuti and his son Made Kuti have released their new joint project “Legacy +” under Partisan Records – home to Fela’s catalog.

The project packages two albums together from the father and son: ‘Stop the Hate’ by Femi, and ‘For(e)ward’ by Made, the first double record ever with a parent and child of its kind.

Both albums that makeup ‘Legacy +’ are steeped in the tradition of Afrobeat invented by Fela, but each also offers their own unique vision.

Femi’s ‘Stop The Hate’ honors Fela in a traditionally fun, sharply political, and affirming way. Meanwhile, Made’s ‘For(e)ward’ is a modern and progressive freedom manifesto, pushing the boundaries of the subgenre even further. Made also performs every instrument on his album!

According to Femi, who is excited to be working with his son on the project said, “I am very excited and happy because as a father I get to perform with my son on my album again, and I get to see him compose, arrange, and play all instruments on his own album.

“Most importantly, we get to release this project together. It is spiritually soothing and comforting to witness this chapter in my life,” he added.

On his part, Made said, “I truly believe that once in a while we are fortunate enough to write stories for ourselves that we can look back on much later in our lives. This has been one of the greatest positive highlights of my life so far, both musically and transcendently.

“I’ve learnt so much from my father politically, socially, philosophically, and musically that I know this lovely project is only the beginning of more beautiful things to come.”

The cover art for ‘For(e)ward’ and ‘Stop The Hate’ features portraits of Femi and Made done by Brooklyn-based artist Delphine Desane, whose work was recently featured on the cover of Vogue Italia.

Femi Kuti – ‘Stop The Hate’ tracklist:

1. Pà Pá Pà

2. As We Struggle Everyday

3. Stop The Hate

4. Land Grab

5. Na Bigmanism Spoil Government

6. You Can’t Fight Corruption With Corruption

7. Show Of Shame

8. Privatisation

9. Young Boy Young Girl

10. Set Your Minds And Souls Free

Made Kuti – ‘For(e)ward’ tracklist:

1. Free Your Mind

2. Your Enemy

3. Blood

4. Different Streets

5. Higher You’ll Find

6. Hymn

7. Young Lady

8. We Are Strong

Stream Legacy + Here.