By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said Nigeria might not recover from economic woes 50 years after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

Fayose spoke while reacting to report that the nation’s foreign capital inflow sunk to $9.68bn, its lowest in four years.

The former governor, on his twitter handle said this was another evidence that Buhari has killed Nigeria.

He said the economy, security and the unity of Nigeria were now in trouble.

Fayose stated that worst still, there is hatred among various ethnic groups in the country.

He said it was time leaders of thought in the country looked beyond politics and speak up to save Nigeria from going down permanently.

In his words: “Just read that our country’s foreign capital inflow sunk to $9.68bn, its lowest in four years. That’s according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

“This is another evidence that Buhari has killed Nigeria. Economy, security and the unity of Nigeria are in trouble now.

“50 years after Buhari, this country may not recover from these economic security woes. Worse still, there is hatred amongst various ethnicity.

“Isn’t it time for leaders of thought in this country to look beyond politics and speak up to save Nigeria from going down permanently?”