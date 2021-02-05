By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has waded into the crisis between its Edo State wing and the state government that led to the indefinite strike embarked upon since January 18.

To this end, the Edo state Wing of the Union has announced the suspension of the 19-day-old indefinite strike.

A statement signed by the State chairman of NUT, Pius Okhueleigbe, Assistant Secretary General, Moni Mike and three others, said with the suspension, all public primary school-Heads and teachers in the state were resume work on Monday 8th, February, 2021.

It however urged them to promptly report any form of victimization against union leaders and members for necessary action.

It also advised the state government to utilize the opportunity of the suspension to urgently meet the 10-point demands of the union so as to restore hope and confidence between government and the union.

While appreciating the entire members of the union in the state for their unprecedented solidarity and sustenance of the strike for the past 19 days, it passed a vote of confidence on the state and branch leadership of the union and its affiliates.

The statement also appreciated the genuine reconciliation efforts of the national leadership of the union, members of Edo State Government Transition Committee, NUT Edo State Wing Elders Council, Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Edo state office, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State Council.