By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The new Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Mr. Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, has disclosed that the command has begun to adopt the concept of community policing in the state, with a view to helping it to curb criminal activities.

Ogbadu stated this while addressing journalists in Benin for the first time since he assumed command in the state, on January 13 this year.

He also disclosed that he has put in place modalities towards boosting the morale of its personnel, improving their performance and also building public confidence towards the police, with a view to getting credible information that will aid policing.

According to him, “The concept of community policing as adopted by the Inspector-General of Police is being injected in policing the state.

“Strategic stakeholders are carried along to play security advisory roles, support of the people is critical for effective policing of its community.

“To bridge the gap created by the shortage of manpower, the command is liaising with vigilante groups in policing the state,” he said.

The Edo CP who admitted that the command is faced with various major crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism, disclosed plans to secure the lives and properties of people in the state.

“The Command devised several security strategies to prevent crime and ensure a secure, safe and stable environment for economic progress and social interaction.

“The command adopted due diligence system of administration, robust tactical operations, and ensured that cases are properly investigated and prosecuted,” he added.

To effectively check activities of kidnappers in the state, the CP said anticrime patrols and raid operations around identified black spots, as well as, bush combing patrols are ongoing in the state.

“The command has started and will continue to work towards boosting the morale of its personnel, improving their performances and building public confidence towards the police with a view to getting credible information that will aid policing.

Ogbadu expressed appreciation for the “cooperation and assistance given by the Edo state government under the leadership of Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for providing logistic supports, information gathering and intelligence sharing,” which he said have so far been helpful.

He, however, charged all members of the public, landlords, agents, traditional rulers, park operators and opinion leaders to be sensitive and responsive to new faces seen within their community.