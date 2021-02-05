The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed a monitoring and enforcement team to public areas in the country to enforce compliance with the use of face masks.

According to NSCDC, this is to ensure that citizens comply with the use of facemasks as one of the protocols to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The Acting Commandant General, NSCDC, Mr Hilary Madu, made the disclosure in a statement made available by the agency’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr Sola Odumosu, on Friday in Abuja.

Madu ordered the immediate composition of a five-man team comprising of some carefully selected officers and men designated to identify key areas such as markets, schools, motor parks, churches and recreational centres for total compliance.

He further directed all Zonal Commanders and State Commandants to ensure optimal enforcement and general compliance to all COVID-19 regulations.

Madu said that strict adherence to the executive order by the corps was predicated on the need to preserve the sanctity of life of Nigerians in different parts of the country.

“As a major stakeholder in the provision of security and safety, as well as, the preservation of health and wellbeing of Nigerians, all hands must be on deck to support the good intentions of the government in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria”.

The NSCDC boss charged each state command to internalise the directive by ensuring absolute compliance of all personnel to the COVID-19 protocols in their respective states and zones to keep safe at the frontline while enforcing the guidelines for preventing the spread and containment of the virus.

The acting commandant general of the NSCDC ordered the stepping up of sensitisation and citizens enlightenment campaign to encourage non-adherents to the COVID-19 guidelines to take responsibility in ensuring that they stayed safe with their loved ones.

Madu said the corps must join forces with the Federal Government to mitigate and control the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also warned officers against unwholesome practices.

“Any officer caught extorting money from the public will face summary dismissal as this assignment is not a means to line their pockets with proceeds of corrupt practices.

“The enforcement teams are to ensure that no person shall be allowed within the premises of all identified focal areas except such person complies with all laid down protocols such as wearing of face mask.

“Facemask that covers the nose and mouth, washing of hand using running water or hand sanitiser and temperature check not above 38 degrees Celsius,” he said.

While encouraging the personnel to go about their assignment with new zeal and absolute sense of patriotism, he also warned them against unnecessary harassment of citizens.

“I enjoin all personnel to put on the toga of civility which the corps is noted for, whilst our watchword, humility and integrity in service delivery should guide you never to go out of order.

“Rather, be disciplined and professional in your approach; do not molest anyone while discharging your duty and respect their fundamental human rights,” Madu said.