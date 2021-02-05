By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The deadly COVID-19 is taking its toll on Africa, especially in this second wave of the virus, with many people being infected and many dying.

As at February 3, 2021, a total of 3,609,468 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Africa, with 92,909 deaths recorded.

Nine countries form the COVID-19 hotbeds in the continent, accounting for 80.79 percent of the infections.

These countries also account for 86.38 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the continent.

Travellers and tourists must note these countries and move with trepidation and extreme cautiousness when travelling to them or you may sign your death warrant. It is advisable not to travel to these countries now because or ravaging Coronavirus.

These countries are: South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Algeria and Kenya.

How dangerous are these countries?

1. South Africa

South Africa is the worst nation to travel to right now in Africa. As at February 3, 2021, South Africa has reported 1,462,016 cases of Coronavirus since the first case of the virus was detected on March 5, 2020 in the country. This accounts for 40.5 percent of total infections in Africa. South Africa is like the US of Africa in terms of COVID-19 infections.

South Africa has also reported 45,344 COVID-19 deaths, accounting for 48.8 percent of total deaths in the continent. This makes the nation a place to avoid right now, more so, a new and deadlier variant is ravaging the nation presently.

2. Morocco

Morocco is the second deadliest nation in Africa, as it has amassed 472,273 cases of Coronavirus since the virus hits the nation on March 2, 2020. The North African country accounts for 13.08 percent of the continent’s infections. It has also recorded 8,308 deaths from the virus, accounting for 8.94 percent deaths in the continent. This makes it a Coronavirus hotbed in the continent. Tourists must beware or avoid travelling to Morocco right now.

3. Tunisia

Tunisia, another North African country is a COVID-19 hotbed right now. The nation has posted 211,412 cases of the virus since it hits the country on March 2, 2020. The country accounts 5.85 percent of infections in Africa. It has so far recorded 6,893 deaths, accounting for 7.41 percent of deaths in the continent. It is a country to watch when travelling right now.

4. Egypt

The deadly Coronavirus virus hits the North African country on February 14, 2020 and it has never looked back as infections soared to 167,013, accounting for 4.62 percent of continental infections. The country has reported 9,407 deaths so far. This accounts for 10.11 percent deaths on the continent. Travellers must extremely exercise caution in going to Egypt right now.

5. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is the 5th Coronavirus hotbed in Africa. The virus reached the country on March 13, 2020. It has so far infected 139,408 people. This accounts for 3.86 continental COVID-29 cases. The country has also reported 2,122 Coronavirus deaths, accounting for 2.28 percent infections in Africa. This makes Ethiopia a dangerous nation to travel to right now.

6. Nigeria

Nigeria is another country to avoid travelling to right now in Africa. The country has reported 134,690 cases of Coronavirus virus, accounting for 3.73 percent infections in Africa, with 1,618 deaths recorded since the pandemic broke out on February 27, 2020. This represents 1.74 percent of deaths in Africa.

The country is currently facing a deadly second wave with the rate of infections and deaths higher than the first wave and the British new variant of the virus has been found in Nigeria, making it a risk for people to travel to the nation right now.

7. Libya

Libya, with 121,243 cases of Coronavirus accounts for 3.3 percent continental infections. The virus broke out in the country on March 24, 2020. So far, 1,914 people have died from the virus in the North African country, accounting for 2.1 percent deaths in Africa.

8. Algeria

The North African country has posted 108,116 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic broke in the country on February 2020. Algeria accounts for 3 percent of infections in Africa. The nation has reported 2,900 deaths. This represents 3.1 percent of deaths in the continent.

9. Kenya

The East African country has reported 101,159 Coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached the country on March 13, 2020. This accounts for 2.8 percent of infections in Africa. Its 1,769 deaths represents 1.9 percent deaths in the continent. This makes the nation a place to avoid right now.