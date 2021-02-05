By Peter Okolie

The Anambra Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew from Monday, Feb. 8, to contain the the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, on Friday in Awka.

Chukwulobelu said the curfew will be observed between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, until further notice.

”Gov. Willie Obiano has directed that civil servants in the state from Grade Level one to 12, should work from home until further notice, with immediate effect.

”The state government is taking all necessary steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state, including the activation of mobile courts.

“The state government has activated and made operational mobile courts to try COVID-19 protocol offenders, beginning Monday, Feb. 8”, he said.

He also said that the state COVID-19 Task Force, including the Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Trade and Commerce have been empowered to increase hospitals and markets surveillance.

Chukwulobelu added that the task force had been mandated to close any hospital (private and government owned), and markets that do not comply with COVID-19 protocols in their operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said as of Feb. 4, Anambra recorded 1,053 cases, 700 cases (on admission), 334 cases discharged and 19 deaths.