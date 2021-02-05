Christopher Plummer, best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in the movie thriller, “The Sound of Music,” has died.

Reports quoting Variety said Plummer died on Friday morning. He was 91.

He died at his home in Connecticut with his wife by his side.

Plummer had an extensive award-winning career across film, television, and theater. He made his Broadway debut in 1954 and won over audience 12 years later alongside Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music.”

He starred in other major movies like “Waterloo,” “The Man Who Would Be King,” “Malcolm X,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”