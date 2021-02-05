Cristiano Ronaldo, a Portuguese professional footballer, is the toast of sports enthusiasts as he clocks 36 today.

Not surprisingly #Cristiano Ronaldo is trending on social media platforms with many posts celebrating him on his birthday.

However, his current club, Juventus led tributes to the superstar with a heartwarming message released on its website.

The statement titled “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CRISTIANO!” reads:

Early birthday presents are the best birthday presents.

Cristiano Ronaldo might be celebrating his 36th birthday today, but we doubt he’s going to get a better present than the brace he scored at San Siro on Tuesday, to secure an important win for Juve over Inter.

The years pass, but Ronaldo’s burning desire to keep working, keep getting better and keeping winning remains just as strong as ever. It’s the mentality that has come to define him as a footballer, over the course of an extraordinary, trophy-laden career.

Ronaldo’s stats and accolades speak for themselves, but behind the mask of the perfect goal machine is hours and hours of hard work, dedication and charisma. He delivers in every training session, day after day, striving to improve himself and the team as a whole. In CR7’s book, there’s only way route to success: never rest on your laurels and raise the bar every day.

The four trophies won by Cristiano in just over two seasons with Juventus provide further proof of his consistency – and it’s little surprise that he got on the scoresheet when we won our most recent piece of silverware, just a few weeks ago.

He’s already scored 15 goals in 16 Serie A matches this season, a return which positions him at the top of the league’s goalscoring charts. In all competitions, he’s scored 22 in 23 games.

Incredible numbers.

CR7 numbers.

Everyone in the Bianconeri family would like to wish him a very happy birthday!

Many happy returns, CR7!