By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has given reason why Nigerians cannot demonise and hate all Fulanis in the country.
Fani-Kayode said there are millions of decent, civilised, God-fearing and law-abiding Fulanis, saying that could not all be hated.
He said the enemies of the nation are not the Fulani people, but those among them who are terrorists.
Fani-Kayode emphasised that not all Fulanis are terrorists and that not all of them are demons.
He added that not all non-Fulanis are angels likewise.
In his words: “There are millions of decent, civilised, God-fearing, law-abiding Fulanis. You cannot hate an entire race.
“Our enemies are not the Fulani people but those among them that are terrorists. Not all Fulanis are terrorists.Not all Fulanis are demons & not all non-Fulanis are angels.”
However, the popular critic said the minute a man “tells you that he values the life of a cow more than that of a human being, you know there will be problems.
“How can any civilised society be expected to accommodate or rationalise this strange and inexplicable mindset? Sounds like something out of a horror movie.”
Once again Fani Kayode is so right.
The big deal is that the one who is in the position of authority is the one championing the archaic and primitive practice of moving cows along the streets instead using his office to educate his killer fulani herdsmen.
I’m saddened that this President doesn’t know the illegality and criminality of encouraging his Fulani herdsmen killers to be encroaching other peoples private land in the name of grazing.
Cattle rearimg is not different from other businesses. Whoever wants to embark on cattle rearimg must acquire his own land and grows his own grasses or buy it to feed his cattle not just encroach private citizen farmlands to graze and subsequently, abduct, rape, kill and butcher the farm owner, and neither Buhari nor El rufai has ever cautioned their people, talk more of ordering their arrests and prosecutions.
The enablers and the killer fulani herdsmen are the demons that are responsible for low farm produce and it’s attendant high cost and general insecurity bedevilling Nigeria today.
I can never understand the mindset of the fulani political elites. Especially since Buhari came to power.
They appointed just their people to virtually all the government positions, from police, to judiciary, to INEC, NNPC, PRESIDENCY, SENATE, ARMY, CUSTOM, etc.they allocated all the oil pipelines in the south to themselves, now they think they can intimidate southerners into ceding their ancestral lands to Buhari’s Fulani herdsmen killers.
Not without a WAR.
What a situation. I take a stroll. Nonsense.