By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has given reason why Nigerians cannot demonise and hate all Fulanis in the country.

Fani-Kayode said there are millions of decent, civilised, God-fearing and law-abiding Fulanis, saying that could not all be hated.

He said the enemies of the nation are not the Fulani people, but those among them who are terrorists.

Fani-Kayode emphasised that not all Fulanis are terrorists and that not all of them are demons.

He added that not all non-Fulanis are angels likewise.

In his words: “There are millions of decent, civilised, God-fearing, law-abiding Fulanis. You cannot hate an entire race.

“Our enemies are not the Fulani people but those among them that are terrorists. Not all Fulanis are terrorists.Not all Fulanis are demons & not all non-Fulanis are angels.”

However, the popular critic said the minute a man “tells you that he values the life of a cow more than that of a human being, you know there will be problems.

“How can any civilised society be expected to accommodate or rationalise this strange and inexplicable mindset? Sounds like something out of a horror movie.”