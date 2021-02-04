By Benson Michael

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has been gifted the latest Land Cruiser Prado.

She announced the addition of the new Prado to her fleet of cars on Thursday on his Instagram page.

A video displayed by the Nollywood stars showed that the jeep was given to her by Worldwide Dramadoll Unlimited.

Watch video below

Etiko is Brand Ambassador of the little known company.

A check on internet showed that the latest Land Cruiser Prado costs around $85,415, which is about N32.4 million.

A joyful Etiko went round the jeep in sexy attire to display her vanity.

The Prado has a specialised plate number, marked “Dramadoll.”