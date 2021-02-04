By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The 1988 classic comedy ‘Coming to America’ is returning to the screens for a sequel. ‘Coming 2 America’ will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

However, ahead of the movie release, the movie thriller was released on Wednesday, February 3.

Coming 2 America is being directed by Craig Brewer and stars Murphy as Akeem/Randy, Arsenio Hall as Semmi, Jermaine Fowler as Lavelle, Leslie Jones as Lavelle’s mother, Tracy Morgan as Reem, James Earl Jones as Jaffe Joffer, and Louie Anderson as Maurice.

The new trailer confirms Prince Akeem will return to Queens to find his heir with his right-hand man Semmi (Arsenio Hall) by his side.

See the movie thriller here:

Nigerian music act David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has confirmed to be a cast in the sequel to the hit Hollywood movie.

