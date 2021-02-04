Liverpool’s Andy Robertson says Jurgen Klopp’s men are presently not in the Premier League title race after their 1-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Brighton defeated Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield, thanks to Steven Alzate’s second-half strike.

The defeat against Brighton means Liverpool are seven points behind leaders Manchester City on the log.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Robertson said, “Brighton were the better team.

“We were hugely disappointed all over the park. You have to give the team credit for playing well.

“They created chances, pressed us – did everything we wanted to do.

“We did not really do anything of note. With a long record of going unbeaten, we have lost two.

“When you do not show up, you do not get results. We prepare for every game differently. It is just not clicking.

“We need to find a way to get results, especially at home. You can do everything in training.

“Any game against Man City is a big one. As this moment stands, we are not in the title race. We’re seven points behind them, and they have a game in hand.

“I am sure they would say the same if they were potentially ten points behind. We need to get back to the Liverpool everyone knows.

“We are still a good team. We do not turn into a bad team overnight.”