By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A Gofundme account created to raise money to buy buses to aid operations of Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, called Sunday Igboho has amassed over N6million.

The Gofundme organized by Maureen Badejo raised the amount barely 24 hours after the Gofundme was created.

Badejo who sought support for Igboho’s cause said the Yoruba activist needs buses to move around to secure our ancestral land.

“Let us rise up and support Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho. They need buses to move around to secure our ancestral land. Our security is threatened as we speak. Seems people in a position of authority are helpless”, he said.

“Politicians and some traditional rulers were our common enemy. God will continue to protect and guide your ways Omo Adeyemo, Istandwithsundayigboho Oooooosa,” he wrote further.

By the submission on the site, the organizers aim to raise £100,000 (N52 million).

About 340 donors already raised £11,515 (six million) at press time.

The Yoruba activist became popular after expelling killer Fulani herdsmen from Ibarapa, Oyo State.

He said he would tour all Yoruba land to expel killer herdsmen.