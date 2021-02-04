By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria posted 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with five people killed by the deadly virus.

This represents a fall in infections when compared with the 1,634 cases raked in on Tuesday by the nation.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that Lagos reported 377 new cases, down from the 440 cases posted the previous day.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, accounted for 172 fresh cases, up from the 158 cases recorded on Tuesday.

Others are: Plateau (86), Kano (84), Edo (60), Osun (47), Nasarawa (41), Imo (40), Rivers (36), Niger (32), Oyo (32), Borno (29), Kaduna (27), Delta (18), Kwara (17), Cross River (9), Ekiti (8), Bauchi (7), Ogun (7), Sokoto (6) and Bayelsa (3).

With the new cases on Wednesday, Nigeria now has 134,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 108,657 recoveries reported so far and 1,618 deaths.

New cases were found in 20 States and the FCT on Wednesday.

See figures below

Lagos-377

FCT-172

Plateau-86

Kano-84

Edo-60

Osun-47

Nasarawa-41

Imo-40

Rivers-36

Niger-32

Oyo-32

Borno-29

Kaduna-27

Delta-18

Kwara-17

Cross River-9

Ekiti-8

Bauchi-7

Ogun-7

Sokoto-6

Bayelsa-3

134,690 confirmed

108,657 discharged

1,618 deaths