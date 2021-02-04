Okafor Ofiebor/Rivers

Members of Rivers based Anti-Corruption Network have asked a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt to compel Governor Nyesom Wike’s government to make available documents on the cost of construction of three flyovers newly built by the state.

Sebastin Kpalap and Arochukwu Paul Ogbonna, who are plaintiffs in the suit wants the Accountant-General and Rivers government listed as defendants to also make available documents on the cost of construction of other past and ongoing projects in the state in compliance with democratic tenets of accountability to the citizenry and Freedom of Information Bill.

When the matter was mentioned in court, counsel to the plaintiffs, Victor Nweke, informed the court of a counter affidavits served on them by the defendants’ counsel which they are yet to respond to.

Presiding Judge, Justice James Kolawole Omotosho, after listening to the counsels adjourned till 22nd of February for hearing.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, counsel to the plaintiffs, Victor Nweke, disclosed the reasons why his clients are in court: “What happened in the court is that we were just served with the counter affidavit and other motions on Monday or thereabout. Under the rules, we are entitled to respond within the period of 14 days under the High Court Civil Procedure 2019.

“The prayers of my clients are simple; we are asking that documents on some of the project be made available. Under the Freedom of Information Act, if an applicant applied for a public document, he or she is entitled to be given such documents, we are not claiming for monetary compensation, but a public litigation that the state government produce documents contained in the budget where the flyovers constructed were mentioned and the cost.”

Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zaccheus Adangor, SAN, who is the counsel representing the Rivers State Government and other defendants declined to speak to journalists on the matter.