Dr Ibrahim Akwe, (PDP-Obi 1), of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has distributed educational materials to 150 public and private schools in his constituency.

At the presentation, Akwe said that it was part of his commitment to complement government’s effort at providing basic teaching and learning materials to schools in the state.

The items distributed included 6,000 exercise books, 4,615 teachers lesson notes and school attendance registers.

The materials were presented to the Education Secretary, the representatives of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and Chief Inspector of Education (CIE) in Obi.

Akwe enjoined them to ensure that the materials get to the right beneficiaries.

“I’m doing this because I gave this assignment to professionals where they came up with accurate statistics on the number of schools, classrooms, teachers, students and pupils in Obi I constituency.

“This is in order to ensure that every teacher gets one lesson note, every class get one attendance register, so also the students and pupils get the exercise books,” he said.

He promised to prevail on the authorities concerned in ensuring adequate welfare for teachers, especially regular payment of salaries, to enhance productivity.

“If teachers’ salaries are not paid, all these things we are doing will not yield any positive results,” he added.

Earlier in their remarks, Chairman, Obi Local Government Area, Muhammad Oyigye, appreciated the lawmaker for the gesture.

He described the donation as the first of its kind and pledged to ensure equitable distribution of the materials.