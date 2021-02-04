As part of continual efforts to improve the quality of teaching and learning outcomes in public and private schools, the Lagos State Government has released the year 2020-2023 approved list of books for public and private schools across the State.

Disclosing this on Thursday in an official statement, Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo revealed that books played a very significant role in the acquisition of quality education, as they are indispensable tools to both the teacher and the student, thereby concerted efforts were made by the Ministry to ensure the release of a unified booklist for all classes.

Mrs. Adefisayo added that with the proliferation of books in the education sector, there is need to scrutinize and select value-adding textbooks that would be circulated in schools across the State; thereby eliminating those that are substandard in content and unsuitable for Student’s consumption.

The Commissioner averred that the Lagos State Ministry of Education through its Curriculum Services Department conducts review of books triennially (every three years), tagged “Major Book Review” and through this exercise, textbooks submitted by publishers and authors are reviewed and only content rich textbooks written in line with the National Curriculum and Lagos State Unified Schemes of Work are selected to make the booklist, stressing that this wouldengineer the inculcation of 21st century skills in the learners.

“Through a highly competitive and transparent process, hundreds of vastly experienced teachers drawn from both public and reputable private schools read and rate the books using a set of rating scales to determine the ones that meet the prescribed standards” Mrs. Adefisayo emphasized.

Speaking on the distribution process, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education; Mrs. Abosede Adelaja implored schools’ administrators of public and private schools to visit the Curriculum Services Department of the Ministry to pick up the Approved Booklist for all classes (Pre-Primary, Primary, Junior and Senior Secondary) and work in line with the under listed books for uniformity purpose to enhance the learning process of the students.

Mrs. Adelaja reiterated the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration towards ensuring that no child is left behind and through the Education and Technology Agenda, teaching and learning is achieved with a high level of standard.