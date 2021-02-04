By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced two persons, Moshood Ogunshola and Wasiu Lekan to death for armed robbery in Lagos.

Justice S. S Ogunsanya delivered the judgement in charge No.ID/359C/13 between Lagos State vs Moshood Ogunshola and Wasiu Lekan.

The defendants, who pleaded guilty, conspired and robbed one Wasiu Rasaki of his Motorcycle at Ile Eja, Ikotun while armed with a machete.

The robbers were arrested by the Police and arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery which contravenes the Criminal Justice Act of Lagos State.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Adebayo Haroun, urged the Court to sentence the defendants accordingly having found them guilty of the charges against them.

The Trial Judge, Hon. Justice Ogunsanya found the two persons guilty of the charges, which is punishable under section 261 and 297 of the Criminal Justice Law CH. C.17 Vol. 13 of Lagos State 2015.

“You are hereby sentenced to death on the counts of conspiracy to commit Robbery and Armed Robbery ” Justice Ogunsanya ruled.