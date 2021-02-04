By Daniels Ekugo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Tolani Twins, on Thursday congratulated the member representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Desmond Olushola Elliot on the occasion of his birthday.

He also described the Lagos lawmaker as ‘’a dependable leader’’

In a statement in Surulere, Tolani Twins praised Desmond Olushola Elliot for adding value to the country’s democracy, making a difference in the lives of Nigerians and bringing happiness to the inhabitants of Surulere Constituency 1.

‘’The good people of Surulere have reason to be proud of the member representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly’’ Tolani Twins said.

He praised Elliot for discharging his legislative duties patriotically.

The statement emphasized Desmond Olushola Elliot’s skill, wisdom, and milk of human kindness.

Tolani Twins, a trusted politician in Lagos State and a source of great strength to Surulere people at home and abroad, lauded the Lagos lawmaker for his dynamism, hard work and thinking outside the box.

‘’May Allah continue to bless you with good health, happiness and many more years of dedicated service to Nigeria, particularly Lagos State’’ the APC chieftain said.