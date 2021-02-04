By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Reality star and former BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has opened up that at some point he and Erica, a fellow housemate back in Big Brother were in a romantic relationship.

Kidd as he is fondly called made this revelation while confirming that he and Erica already broke up.

A fan asked Kiddwaya to clarify what he said in an interview with Punch about not having a love life.

The reality star then opened up on what has happened between him and Erica.

“I feel like I need to explain myself here. So listen up carefully. She was my girlfriend at that time and I didn’t want people to be too involved,” he wrote.

“I wanted it to be privately involved that’s why I said what I said. And sadly my words got twisted, and it brought a lot of drags! Positive vibes from now pls.”

Both housemates since their time in the house left fans in the dark about what the relationship between them was. After their time in the Big Brother house Kiddwaya and Erica appeared in several loved up pictures online.

Erica also met with Kiddwaya’s mother at some point, however, both never confirmed if they were in a relationship.