By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afro-pop singer and songwriter Joseph Akinfenwa-Donus, popularly known as Joeboy has released his debut studio album, ‘Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic.’

The EmPawa music star dropped the 14-track body of work in the early hours of Thursday — two days after its tracklist was released.

Joeboy’s ‘SBBM’ project has its production credits going to Dera, Type A, BeatsByKO, MOG, Big Fish, Tempoe, Mex Flairz, E Kelly, Killertunes, and Semzy. It was mixed by Oxygen Mix and mastered by E Kelly, Oxygen Mix, and Air.

When he released the tracklist, he wrote, “Being able to create records that are life-changing is one of the greatest gifts to humanity; I’ve lived in the music to a point where I found myself immersed in all of it’s rhythms. I present to you my Debut album “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic” #SBBM it’s beautiful, it’s certainly amazing.”

Joeboy also went back to his root to pay homage to his people and appreciate their support for his craft.

He wrote, “I went back to where it all started… where I spent the first 15 years of my life to show love to my people and the love I received in return was immense. I’m super grateful to God for how far we’ve come and a big shout out to everyone that has been a part of the Joeboy journey. We’re just getting started .❤️💫

Joeboy was born in 1997 in Lagos and came to the limelight after he was discovered by Mr Eazi’s ‘Empawa Africa’ in 2017.

In 2018, he released a single titled ‘Faaji’, but his subsequent song ‘Baby’ in 2019 became a hit track and did massive numbers on streaming platforms. The visualizer music video for the single also surpassed 31 million views on YouTube.

In 2019, Joeboy went ahead to put out his debut extended play ‘Love & Light’, wherein he featured Mayorkun.

The 23-year-old has won a number of prestigious plaques including the ‘Best Artiste in African Pop’ prize at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the ‘Best Pop’ at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

Stream ‘SBBM’ By Joeboy Here.