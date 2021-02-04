By Rabiu Sani-Ali/Kano

The Kano State Government has banned Islamic cleric Sheikh Abduljabar Nasir-Kabara, for inciteful preaching.

Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba, who announced the order in a statement on Thursday in Kano, said that the government considered the cleric’s mode of teachings as ”incendiary”.

Garba also announced the immediate closure of all schools run by the cleric, pending investigations by security agencies.

He said that the measure was part of the resolutions of the State Executive Council, at its meeting on Wednesday in Kano.

”The council directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms to stop airing preaching, sermons and any other religious discussions likely to cause a breach of peace of the state.

The commissioner added that security agencies had been directed to ensure full compliance and take decisive action against erring persons or groups found flouting the order.