By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Afro-pop star, Harrysong has finally announced he is set to get married to fiancee Alexer Gopa.

The music star, whose full name is Harry Tare Oriri, made the announcement in a post on his verified Instagram page.

Harrysong posted a picture of himself and bride to be with the caption ‘ALL SHADES I got it perfect this time.

The superstar also shared a copy of their wedding invite which would hold on Saturday, March 27 at the KFT event center Warri delta state.

Previously, rumour swirled that he was going to get married on April 3. He declined to comment on the rumour, retorting that he is old enough to get married.

He said back then: “I know people have been talking about Harrysong’s wedding but that is not what I am focusing on now as I have a project I am working on.”

Harrysong is currently working on his EP ‘gods among men’.