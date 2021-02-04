Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho has apologized to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi over unsavory comments made about him.

Igboho had in virtual meeting tagged: Townhall with Yoruba in Diaspora, said the Ooni disappointed the Yoruba people for not telling President Muhammadu Buhari the truth when he met with him.

According to him, “When Ooni met with Buhari over the herdsmen issue, Ooni should have told Buhari the truth but he did not. When Ooni returned, he started tackling me to leave the remaining task to the government to finish. You can imagine that kind of talk?

“Alaafin of Oyo has asked me to meet him over the matter. Alaafin should have been the one invited to meet Buhari but since the Ooni was invited, he should be bold to tell the president the whole truth and make the demands of the Yoruba people known to the president.

“The Ooni disappointed himself. Some politicians are behind Ooni’s latest move. He invited me to his palace but I refused to go. I would have gone if he had represented us well but he did not. I won’t honour any monarch who does not cooperate with me. Enough is enough, the Fulani have done enough.”

But Igboho in another interview with Isokan Omo Oodua TV said people said he insulted the Ooni of Ife, saying that he and the monarch just spoke on phone, as well as with the Olugbon.

Igboho noted that the Yoruba tradition did not permit the insult of elders.

“But because I was pained by the issue, my tongue was caught up in the moment. I spoke according to how pained I was. It wasn’t the Ooni alone I directed my words at, I also did to other elders.

“It’s a case of father and child. I and the monarch have spoken as well as the Olugbon. I did not insult the Ooni. And if it appears as if I did, he should forgive me,” he said.

Igboho gained prominence after he issued quit notice toFulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo over incessant killings of Yoruba people.

At the expiration of the seven days ultimatum he gave, he came back to Igangan and addressed thousands of supporters, raising tension in the area.

He also stormed Ketu in Yewa North area of Ogun State and told killer herdsmen to vacate the area, while some of his supporters allegedly burnt houses in a Fulani community.