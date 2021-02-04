By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Benin Zonal office arrested three suspects on Thursday for allegedly being involved in a land sale scam.

The suspects are Monday Evboumwan, Adams Edigin, and Charles Amenaghawon.

They allegedly sold a non-existent plot of land for N6 million to an unsuspecting victim.

In a press release signed by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, he said the suspects have made useful statements.

The commission said they would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were completed.