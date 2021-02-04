Arsenal’s appeal against the decision to send off David Luiz during Tuesday’s defeat at Wolves has been dismissed by the FA.

Luiz was sent off for the third time in his Arsenal career during the 2-1 loss on Tuesday after being adjudged to have committed a last-man foul in first-half stoppage-time on Wolves striker Jose by referee Craig Pawson.

Contact appeared to be minimal, but the decision was upheld by VAR Jon Moss.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had been “very hopeful” of overturning the decision, adding that putting the blame on Luiz for the incident “isn’t fair”.

Arsenal have accepted the FA’s decision but says they are “disappointed that our appeal has been unsuccessful”.

Meanwhile, Southampton will have defender Jan Bednarek available for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle after his dismissal against Manchester United was overturned.

Bednarek was sent off for a last-man foul on Anthony Martial during the Saints’ 9-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Referee Mike Dean initially awarded a spot-kick but only checked for a possible red card offense on the pitchside monitor when notified by video assistant referee (VAR) Graham Scott.

Rules state if last-man defenders bring down attackers without attempting to play the ball, they will be sent off.

Dean opted to show Bednarek a red, though the center-back did not agree with the decision and could be heard saying “Martial said it’s not a foul” before walking down the tunnel.

That prompted a capitulation from Saints, who at 6-0 down late into the second half were aggrieved when Bednarek was sent off.

After the match, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “The second red card is most disappointing, we don’t have any more players. Jan Bednarek does not kill him but I do not want to speak about the referee. Last week he was our VAR and made his mark in the game.

“In such a moment you think they (the officials) should have a feeling for the situation, that we are punished enough. But if you want to send a mark then do it in this moment, if you think you must settle the game then do it. Anyway, it is not important.”

SKY